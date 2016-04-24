Nongaap Investing
[Premium QN] The Eye of Governance
An equity grant to rule them all?
Mike
Apr 26
[Premium] "To the Moon" Upside?
How to think about vesting hurdles that require rocketing performance
Mike
Apr 24
[Premium QN] Betting on Upside Part 2
More visibility into the upside "bet" insiders are making on the company
Mike
Apr 13
[Premium QN] Rising from the Value Trap Ashes?
Be careful, many have already been burned by this one
Mike
Apr 7
[Premium] Thinking 1 to 2 Years Ahead
Follow-up to Digital Transformation
Mike
Mar 28
[Premium] Digital Transformation
Transformative change often requires overhauling governance & compensation
Mike
Mar 22
[Premium] Steady Dose of High-Hurdle Equity
Doubling down on high equity vesting hurdles
Mike
Mar 15
[Premium QN] "Average Up" Signals
Examining new incentives just after a stock takes off
Mike
Mar 1
[Premium QN] Driving Outcomes
Even small tweaks to compensation can be useful signals
Mike
Feb 24
[Premium QN] Texas Sized Problem
Will Texas' winter storm freeze this hot stock?
Mike
Feb 19
[Premium] Assessing Strategic Options
How compensation plans can nudge management towards M&A
Mike
Feb 15
[Premium] Game of Compensation Poker
There’s a game of “compensation poker” happening right now. Call or fold?
Mike
Feb 10
