Nongaap Investing
ArchiveTopDiscussionAbout
An equity grant to rule them all?
Mike
Apr 26Comment 1Share
How to think about vesting hurdles that require rocketing performance
Mike
Apr 24CommentShare
More visibility into the upside "bet" insiders are making on the company
Mike
Apr 13CommentShare
Be careful, many have already been burned by this one
Mike
Apr 7Comment 1Share
Follow-up to Digital Transformation
Mike
Mar 28CommentShare
Transformative change often requires overhauling governance & compensation
Mike
Mar 22Comment 8Share
Doubling down on high equity vesting hurdles
Mike
Mar 15Comment 5Share
Examining new incentives just after a stock takes off
Mike
Mar 1Comment 1Share
Even small tweaks to compensation can be useful signals
Mike
Feb 24CommentShare
Will Texas' winter storm freeze this hot stock?
Mike
Feb 19CommentShare
How compensation plans can nudge management towards M&A
Mike
Feb 15Comment 9Share
There’s a game of “compensation poker” happening right now. Call or fold?
Mike
Feb 10Comment 5Share
© 2021 Nongaap LLC. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack