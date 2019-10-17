Nongaap Investing

Why subscribe?

Disclaimer: This newsletter is not investment advice.

This newsletter is my “creative outlet” to write about tech, investing, corporate governance, and other topics I find interesting.

Premium Content

Beginning February 2020, I will also be writing premium content for this newsletter that focuses on:

Corporate governance

Researching stocks (i.e. deep dives, initiations, strategy, unit economics, etc.)

Valuation work

Interviewing experts/investors and management

Critiquing activist situations I find interesting

“Real time” situations I think warrant extra attention

(Possibly) Identifying and speculating on equity grants that exhibit “spring loading” and/or “bullet dodging” (No guarantees I’ll be able to find anything worth discussing so can’t commit to writing about it)

Companies and/or industries I think are undergoing an interesting inflection

Overall, the goal for premium is to create content that’s helpful to professional and experienced investors. Basically, I’m treating the premium newsletter like a pseudo-buyside gig where I’m emailing subscribers as I make progress on various research projects.

Premium Contact Information

Contact information for premium subscribers can be found in your emailed receipt.

Or email nongaap [at] substack [dot] com